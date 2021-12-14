BMW Motorrad delivered 5000 premium motorcycles in 2021

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth. We will continue cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavor to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences that truly reflect our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’."