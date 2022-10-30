BMW Motorrad delivers 1000 G 310 RR bikes in just 100 days: All details

The G310 RR is the third motorcycle under BMW Motorrad’s G 310 family, they already have the G 310 R and G 310 GS. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India said, “The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike of the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorbike community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging."