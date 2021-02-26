BMW Motorrad launches BMW R nineT bikes in India: Price, other details

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India. Available as completely built-up units (CBU), the motorcycles can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships.

The new BMW R nineT us priced at ₹18,50,000 (ex-showroom). The Scrambler Edition of the bike is priced at ₹16,75,000(ex-showroom).

The BMW R nineT will be available in the following colors: Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt.

The BMW R nineT Scrambler will be available in the following colors: Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt

"The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day," said Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India.

The bikes get newly designed circular instrument with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in a metal casing and bearing the BMW logo. The models now have LED headlamp including daytime running light.

The BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler get 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder four-stroke engine with DOHC cylinder head, four valves and two camshafts and shaft drive. The engine churns out 109 Hp at 7,520 rpm and a peak torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The company claims that the motorcycles accelerate from 0 - 100 km/hr in 3.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.

The motorcycles feature two standard riding modes - 'Rain' and 'Road'. In 'Rain' mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC). In the 'Road' riding mode, the throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

The bikes get 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) as standard.

