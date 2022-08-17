BMW Motorrad launches K 1600 range bikes: Check price and other details

All three motorbikes come with a 6-cylinder, in line engine of 1,649 cc capacity. It produces 160 hp of max power at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 180 Nm at 5, 250 rpm.
BMW Motorrad has introduced its new K 1600 line-up of bikes in India today. There are three motorbikes in the line-up, K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 Grand America. They are slightly different from each other. However, these bikes share similar engines and some same features.
Talking about the prices of these BMW Motorrad bikes, the K 1600 Bagger comes at a price of Rs. 29,90,000. The cost of K 1600 GTL comes to Rs. 32,00,000 and the price of K 1600 Grand America is Rs. 33,00,000 (all prices are ex-showroom rate).
All three motorbikes come with a 6-cylinder, in line engine of 1,649 cc capacity. It produces 160 hp of max power at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 180 Nm at 5, 250 rpm. Moreover, the engine is specifically designed for torquery power efficiency. These bikes are mated to a six-speed transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. Additionally, there is throttle by wire technology equipped in these bikes and three riding models namely, Rain, Road and Dynamic on offer.
The K 1600 line-up of BMW Motorrad offer four buttons that are configurable, LED headlamp, seat heating, grips heating, hill start control , a type C charging point, tyre pressure control, side cases and dynamic traction control capabilities. These bikes come with twin 320 mm disc brakes with two-piston calipers.
Deliveries of the motorcycles started in August 2022 for customers who had pre-booked the motorcycles across the BMW Motorrad Dealer Network in India. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India says that each BMW Motorrad model tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience.
Pawah added that as a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the ‘Spirit of the Open Road’ with elegance, power, and luxury on two wheels. He further stated, “As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger and BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India."
