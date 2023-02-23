BMW Motorrad's 100th anniversary: R nineT, R 18 special editions launch in India

BMW Motorrad will be marking its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate this milestone, the German motorcycle manufacturer has released a special limited edition series. The commemorative motorcycles have also been launched in India, with the BMW R nineT 100 Years edition priced at ₹24 lakh and the R 18 100 Years edition priced at ₹25.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices.

Globally, both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition models are produced 1,923 units each. These exclusive models are now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India. While the bikes come with cosmetic enhancements, they carry a premium price tag compared to the standard versions of these models.

BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition

The BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition features a unique paint scheme that includes a fuel tank with a chrome finish, black paint, and white dual pinstripes. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with knee pads and a 100 Years badge. The seat is designed with a black and oxblood dual-tone finish, while the cowl retains the chrome finish with dual pinstripes.

The limited edition R nineT model is equipped with the exclusive Option 719 components, such as the 719 Classic wheels featuring anodised black rim rings. The motorcycle also boasts the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package, which includes milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders, oil filler plug, as well as the Option 719 Shadow II milled parts package comprising adjustable hand levers and footrest system, pillion footrests, expansion tank covers, and handlebar end mirrors.

The limited edition R nineT model is equipped with the exclusive Option 719 components, such as the 719 Classic wheels featuring anodised black rim rings. (BMW Motorrad)

In addition to these features, the R nineT 100 Years Edition also comes equipped with adaptive turning lights, heated grips, cruise control, and pro driving modes.

The R nineT 100 Years Edition is powered by the same 1170 cc air/oil-cooled flat-twin Boxer engine, which delivers 107 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle also comes with several electronic aids.

BMW R 18 100 Years Edition

The BMW R 18 100 Years Edition sports a Classic Chrome paint scheme with white dual pinstripes on the fuel tank, complemented by black-finished retro-style components. The motorcycle is adorned with the 100 Years badge and features a dual-tone black and oxblood Option 719 seat.

The R 18 100 Years Edition is equipped with an Akrapovic exhaust system with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning lights, a reversing aid, electronic cruise control, and heated grips. (BMW Motorrad)

The bike also comes equipped with the Chrome design option, which includes a galvanic surface coating on various parts, such as the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers, and intake manifold trims.

Additionally, the R 18 100 Years Edition is equipped with an Akrapovic exhaust system with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning lights, a reversing aid, electronic cruise control, and heated grips.

The BMW R 18 100 Years Edition is powered by the same 1,802 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine as the standard model. This engine produces 90 bhp of power at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has a top speed of 180 kmph.