BMW Motorrad's 100th anniversary: R nineT, R 18 special editions launch in India
- Globally, both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition models are produced 1,923 units each. These exclusive models are now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India. While the bikes come with cosmetic enhancements, they carry a premium price tag compared to the standard versions of these models.
BMW Motorrad will be marking its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate this milestone, the German motorcycle manufacturer has released a special limited edition series. The commemorative motorcycles have also been launched in India, with the BMW R nineT 100 Years edition priced at ₹24 lakh and the R 18 100 Years edition priced at ₹25.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×