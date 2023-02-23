BMW Motorrad's 100th anniversary: R nineT, R 18 special editions launch in India

The R nineT 100 Years Edition is powered by the same 1170 cc air/oil-cooled flat-twin Boxer engine, which delivers 107 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle also comes with several electronic aids.