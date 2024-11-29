BMW Motorrad to hike prices in India by up to 2.5% from January 2025

BMW Motorrad has announced a price increase of up to 2.5% across its motorcycle range in India, effective January 1, 2025, due to rising input costs and inflation.

Renowned German automotive giant BMW's two-wheeler division, BMW Motorrad, has announced a price increase across its entire model range in India. Effective 1 January 2025, prices will rise by up to 2.5 per cent.

In a statement, the company attributed the adjustment to escalating input costs and inflationary pressures. The move, it stated, is aimed at maintaining profitability while upholding the high standards of quality, performance, and brand experience that customers expect from BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad commenced operations in India as part of BMW Group's subsidiary in April 2017 and has since established itself as a key player in the premium motorcycle and scooter market.

The announcement follows BMW India’s recent declaration of a price hike of up to three per cent on its entire car range from January next year. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India has also revealed plans to increase vehicle prices by up to three per cent starting December.

With these adjustments, luxury automakers are responding to rising costs while striving to maintain their premium positioning in a competitive market.

In a recent development, BMW also reported on Wednesday that it encountered "exceptional challenges," as its quarterly profits took a significant hit due to declining sales in China and a vehicle recall. This marks the latest indication of the ongoing crisis affecting Europe's automotive industry.

The German luxury automaker saw its net profit plummet by 84 per cent between July and September, reaching €476 million ($512 million), a figure even lower than analysts' projections.

Vehicle deliveries, including those from its Rolls-Royce and Mini brands, dropped by 13 per cent year-on-year, with a sharp 30 per cent decline in the crucial Chinese market. Overall, sales decreased by nearly 16 per cent, amounting to €32.4 billion.

The company cited "extraordinary challenges" during the third quarter, highlighting "sluggish demand in China" and issues with a braking system that prompted a costly recall of 1.5 million vehicles.