BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump

“Better-than-expected 3Q results -- with a high-quality 7.8% auto-Ebit margin -- puts BMW on track to return to an 8-10% range (before one-time items), which we believe is achievable in 4Q and 2022. That target was last reached over 2010-17 and would be a bold statement for next year amid the transition to full electric vehicles. BMW has managed chip issues better than peers, and may lose 100,000 units -- 5% of production -- in 2021, helping to boost prices of its new (U.S. and China) and used vehicles," said Michael Dean, BI automotive analyst.

