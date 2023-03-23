BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike roars in India. Check price, features, more

BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike roars in India. Check price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:51 PM IST
The BMW R18 Transcontinental is offered with three distinct riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. The Rain mode offers a gentler throttle response and the most sensitive safety features, whereas Roll mode provides the engine with optimal throttle response and the safety features are tuned for the best possible performance.
BMW Motorrad India has introduced the R18 Transcontinental to the Indian market, adding to its R18 line-up which already includes the R18 and R18 Classic models. The motorcycle is priced at ₹31.50 lakh ex-showroom and is being offered as a completely built-up unit or CBU. Bookings for the R18 Transcontinental are now available through the BMW Motorrad dealer network.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×