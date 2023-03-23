BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike roars in India. Check price, features, more

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the R18 Transcontinental to the Indian market, adding to its R18 line-up which already includes the R18 and R18 Classic models. The motorcycle is priced at ₹31.50 lakh ex-showroom and is being offered as a completely built-up unit or CBU. Bookings for the R18 Transcontinental are now available through the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental is equipped with an air/oil-cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine that boasts a capacity of 1,802 cc. It is capable of generating 89 bhp at 4,750 rpm and a peak torque of 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox and a shaft drive, with the help of an anti-hopping clutch that eliminates rear wheel hop. In addition, BMW Motorrad offers reverse gear as an optional extra.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental is offered with three distinct riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. The Rain mode offers a gentler throttle response and the most sensitive safety features, whereas Roll mode provides the engine with optimal throttle response and the safety features are tuned for the best possible performance. In Rock mode, the throttle response is the sharpest, and the Automatic Stability Control allows for a little more slip.

Interestingly, the BMW R18 Transcontinental boasts several advanced features as standard, including Active Cruise Control, Traction Control, Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Control, Keyless Ride, Electronic Cruise Control, and Adaptive Lighting.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental features twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear, both in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers to handle the braking duties. Weighing in at a massive 427 kg with all fluids, the motorcycle boasts a fuel tank capacity of 24 litres, including a 4-litre reserve capacity.

The President of BMW Group India, Vikram Pawah, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the BMW R18 Transcontinental, stating that it ushers in a new era of luxurious touring. As part of the R18 family, the motorcycle embodies BMW Motorrad's longstanding tradition, featuring the iconic Big Boxer engine, cutting-edge technology, and superior riding dynamics. The R18 Transcontinental's striking design enhances the overall riding experience and transports riders to a bygone era. With its powerful and comfortable ride, this motorcycle promises an unparalleled and authentic experience for avid cruisers, making it an irresistible choice for those seeking unforgettable moments on the road.