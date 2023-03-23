BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike roars in India. Check price, features, more

The President of BMW Group India, Vikram Pawah, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the BMW R18 Transcontinental, stating that it ushers in a new era of luxurious touring. As part of the R18 family, the motorcycle embodies BMW Motorrad's longstanding tradition, featuring the iconic Big Boxer engine, cutting-edge technology, and superior riding dynamics. The R18 Transcontinental's striking design enhances the overall riding experience and transports riders to a bygone era. With its powerful and comfortable ride, this motorcycle promises an unparalleled and authentic experience for avid cruisers, making it an irresistible choice for those seeking unforgettable moments on the road.

