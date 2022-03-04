Setting a new milestone, BMW Group Plant Chennai has rolled out the 1,00,000th car locally produced in the country. A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition has received this special badge.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world.

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

The BMW Group has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models.

Currently, 13 models are locally produced - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

Making sustainability a top priority, the plant runs on 100% green electricity. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650.

