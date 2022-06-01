BMW rolls out India’s longest-range EV, a luxury sedan

For BMW, the i4 is its third electric car and rounds off the company’s EV portfolio which already consists of a premium electric hatchback – the Mini Cooper SE and the iX SUV
NEW DELHI :German luxury carmaker BMW’s newest EV claims to achieve a couple of industry-firsts—at 590km WLTP-certified range, the i4 is India’s longest-range EV, and also the first EV packaged as a mid-sized sedan. For BMW, the i4 is its third electric car and rounds off the company’s EV portfolio which already consists of a premium electric hatchback – the Mini Cooper SE and the iX SUV.
However, the clincher with the i4 is its price – launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹69.90 lakhs, the i4 is well under the ₹1 crore mark, whereas most luxury EV launches, shy of the 500 km-range mark, are positioned above it.
Moreover, while BMW’s luxury car counterparts like Mercedes Benz, Audi & Jaguar have electric vehicle offerings in the SUV segment, BMW has chosen a mid-sized sedan to offer as a product with the highest range in its portfolio. To be sure, for BMW, like other luxury carmakers, sedans form nearly half of the brand’s total sales.
“We are making sure that this car outperforms in every regard. It produces 340 horsepower and can go from 0-100 kmph in speed in 5.7 seconds. It is the longest range EV available in India right now, where we observe that day-to-day driving is not more than 40 to 50 kilometres daily", President, BMW Group India told Mint in an interview.
Pahwa expects its portfolio of 3 EVs to contribute to over 10% of the brand’s total sales in India from next year.
“We had to stop bookings for the first two products that we launched in India so we could ensure there’s enough supply available before we open the next slot. I’m expecting the same thing with the i4as well", Pahwa said.
“I can clearly see within this year, the demand for electric cars for us could be as high as 5% of our sales, and by next year, I expect it to be more than 10%", he added.
At a global level, BMW has committed to introducing 25 electric products across its global portfolio by 2023, half of which will be fully electric vehicles.
“Now, of course, there is some lag in between availability in India, but I’ll make sure that all the electric products are available here for sure", Pahwa said.
Pahwa told Mint that the luxury carmaker will launch new electric vehicles in India every year, but that its strategy will be to offer all powertrain options for customers to choose from, and optimising its mix according to customer demand.
“We have a clear capability of being able to manufacture and sell the same product in multiple drive train options, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. That is our strategy for the future as well. We’ll have everything available. Wherever the demand is, we’ll make sure we produce vehicles in that segment".
Despite a global semi-conductor shortage constraining availability of passenger vehicles, demand for luxury vehicles has held up well.
“We saw a solid growth of 34% in India last year. This year, our year-to-date growth is 36% in the four-wheeler segment. But the semi-conductor shortage is not allowing us to capitalise on the additional demand that we are seeing, but at the same time we have managed to executive all our product launches in time and we are making sure that we make sure our plans for the year are maintained. And of course, there will be some delays in terms of timing, logistical challenges, but other than we’ve been able to handle the chip shortage well", Pahwa said.