BMW S 1000 RR debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Speaking of the engine, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder which is capable of producing 206 bhp of maximum power at 13,750 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Notably, the engine can rev up to 14,600 rpm. The manufacturer has increased the power output by revising the design of intake funnels and with a new intake geometry. There is also BMW ShiftCam technology and a shorter secondary gear ratio for more traction at the rear wheel.