BMW S 1000 RR debuts in India: Check price, features and more

BMW Motorrad has launched its BMW S 1000 RR in India. The price of BMW’s flagship sports bike begins from ₹20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the 2023 S 1000 RR has become more powerful than its predecessor and gets aerodynamic upgrades along with few cosmetic changes. This bike will be available for purchase in three variants which are Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.
Speaking of the engine, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder which is capable of producing 206 bhp of maximum power at 13,750 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Notably, the engine can rev up to 14,600 rpm. The manufacturer has increased the power output by revising the design of intake funnels and with a new intake geometry. There is also BMW ShiftCam technology and a shorter secondary gear ratio for more traction at the rear wheel.
In terms of cosmetic changes, the bike gets new liveries. Up-front there are winglets which now get the capability to produce up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed which the rider is doing. Additionally, this weight can help the rider to counteract the wheelier tendency during the acceleration.
For the rear section of the latest BMW bike, it comes with redesigned rear area to make it lighter and sportier in looks. The number plate holder has also become shorter now. The company is also giving a new hump cover and an endurance seat as an accessory.
The standard equipment on the sportsbike has been changed now. It gets a USB charging socket and an M battery as standard. Moreover, the bike comes with a 6.5-inch TFT screen and it features more functions and a new rev counter display. The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar.
This bike from BMW Motorrad comes with ABS Pro and it now also gets Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro “Slick Setting functions. This new ‘Slick’ setting is made specifically for treadless slick tyres and the new Brake Slide Assist functions lets the rider make the rear slide out before the system can kick in.
