The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched in India today. Mini India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from next month. The company said that the bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March. The ex-showroom price* of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is starting at ₹47.2 lakh.

Features of MINI electric:

Distinctive headlights are accompanied by the new eye-catching side scuttles that house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow 'S' logo. Mirror Caps in Energetic Yellow along with new design elements of the Piano Black exterior lend an even more individual appearance. The exclusive 17 inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels outlined in Energetic Yellow add to complete the all-electric MINI's sleek design. The asymmetrical spokes lend them a unique appearance and are aerodynamically optimised to improve efficiency. The car is available in four unique exterior colours - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

Interiors of MINI Electric:

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl/ Carbon Black. The new multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The new 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information. It is brilliantly complemented by the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting that sets the right mood for every drive. Striking accents in ‘Energetic Yellow’ extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.

The MINI Electric drive takes the legendary go-kart feeling to an entirely new and fascinating dimension with zero emissions and instant torque. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. Dynamic yet silent, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging.

50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.

11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2 hours 30 minutes.

2.3 kW AC Charger– 80% in 9 hours 43 minutes.

