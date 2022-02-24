MINI Cooper SE Electric launched in India: Price, feature, other details

Interiors of MINI Electric:

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl/ Carbon Black. The new multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The new 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information. It is brilliantly complemented by the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting that sets the right mood for every drive. Striking accents in ‘Energetic Yellow’ extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.