BMW’s X5 SUV will get a Hydrogen fuel-cell version in 2022

Hydrogen fuel cells were long seen as a viable alternative because the technology provides fast refueling and long ranges -- solving many of the problems electric cars still face. But automakers have in past years discontinued hydrogen models because of the high cost of the technology and, more recently, rising pressure to conserve cash to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Daimler AG stopped development of a hydrogen version of its GLC SUV in April, and said it would focus on making hydrogen-powered trucks and vans with Volvo Group.