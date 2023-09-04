BMW Sees Good Demand for Premium Cars, Positive Order Backlog

BMW continues to see good demand for premium cars despite the generally gloomier economic environment, and expects positive order backlog through the end of the year, the car maker’s Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl said in an interview.

In the first quarter, orders in Europe were still slightly lower than the previous year, but they have been rising into the double digits since April, and that was also the case in June, July and August, the executive said.

As a result, the group’s order backlog in Europe also remains good, and the total order backlog is currently slightly above 2022 levels.

“Our order backlog will comfortably carry us to the end of 2023," said Mertl.

BMW is getting tailwind especially from high demand for electric vehicles, and new-generation cars are expected to improve the overall profitability of the company’s electric business from 2025, according to the executive.

“With the introduction of the Neue Klasse, we expect margins of electric vehicles and those of combustion-engine vehicles to gradually converge," Mertl said. Whether this margin parity is reached in 2027, 2028 or 2029 will depend among other things on the ramping-up of new electric vehicles, Mertl said. “Ultimately, it’s the customer who decides."

At present, electric cars are still more expensive than combustion-engine cars due to battery costs.

Write to Markus Klausen at markus.klausen@dowjones.com