BMW Sees Good Demand for Premium Cars, Positive Order Backlog

BMW Sees Good Demand for Premium Cars, Positive Order Backlog1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:56 PM IST
BMW said that In the first quarter, orders in Europe were still slightly lower than the previous year but had been rising into the double digits since April, adding that the order backlog would comfortably carry it to the end of 2023.
BMW continues to see good demand for premium cars despite the generally gloomier economic environment, and expects positive order backlog through the end of the year, the car maker’s Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl said in an interview.
