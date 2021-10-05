BMW sells 93% more cars in Q3, group sales top 1 lakh units since entry

Thus, overall, the BMW and the Mini models grossed up 45.4 per cent more units in the first nine months of the year at 6,027 units (5,580 BMWs, up 44 per cent; and 447 Minis, up 65.5 per cent). And, the Motorrad volume rose 210.6 per cent to 3,575 units, taking the group volume to 9,602 units, which is a growth of over 70 per cent of 2020, Pawah said.

