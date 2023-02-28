BMW set to unleash 3 new cars by August 2023 in India: What to expect
BMW is all set to launch three new cars in India in the next few months. The upcoming models include the second-generation BMW M2 and Z4 facelift, which are expected to be available by May, while the updated BMW X5 is slated to hit the roads by August 2023.
