BMW is all set to launch three new cars in India in the next few months. The upcoming models include the second-generation BMW M2 and Z4 facelift, which are expected to be available by May, while the updated BMW X5 is slated to hit the roads by August 2023.

Here are the essential details about these upcoming BMW cars.

New BMW M2

The upcoming BMW M2 for the Indian market will be a fully imported unit. Under the hood, the coupe will be powered by a R6, 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which can also be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power output of 460bhp and 550Nm of torque.

This car will be available in five exterior color options, including Toronto Red, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Zandvoort Blue, and Brooklyn Grey. Notable features of the vehicle include a Harman Kardon sound system, BMW Connected Package, power seats with memory function, Comfort Access System, wireless charging, adaptive LED headlights with high beam assist, and M light 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels with a silver finish.

While many features will come as standard fitments, several optional equipment will also be available. The expected price of the 2023 BMW M2 in India is around ₹1 crore.

2023 BMW Z4 Facelift

The BMW Z4 facelift for 2023 will be available in a single M40i variant in India, fully loaded with features. The car is powered by a 3.0L inline-six engine, capable of producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

This car will come with seven exterior paint options and two interior options - Cognac or Magma red leather and Black. The standard feature kit of the updated Z4 includes an M leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brake package, cruise control with braking, tyre pressure monitoring system, loudspeaker audio, BMW live cockpit, wireless charging, and more. The price of the car in India is estimated to be around ₹90 lakh.

2023 BMW X5 Facelift

The BMW X5 facelift will be launched in India in August 2023 and will feature minor updates to its exterior and interior design. While the SUV is offered with multiple powertrain options globally, the India-specific version will continue to use the existing petrol and diesel engines.

The new X5's cosmetic changes will take inspiration from the X7 SUV. The interior of the 2023 BMW X5 facelift will include a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest 8.0 iDrive operating system from BMW. The SUV will also come with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system and a range of optional features, including a panoramic glass sunroof with LED illumination, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a HUD unit with augmented reality functionality, and more.