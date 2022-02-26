BMW starts pre-bookings for X4 SUV, launch in March

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

German luxury car maker, BMW, has started pre-bookings for its upcoming facelift launch of X4 SUV. The new 2022 X4 SUV comes with refined features both exterior and interior of the car. BMW is offering the pre-bookings at ₹50,000 for X4 SUV. The Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special 'Black Shadow Edition' in limited numbers only, said BMW. The SUV will be launched next month in India. Bookings can be done at dealerships only.

The all-black themed car shows the chiselled back and the sun roof.

"BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X4. The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special 'Black Shadow Edition' in limited numbers only. The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for INR 50,000 only," BMW said.

The BMW X4 2022 SUV is likely to retain the same kidney-grille at the front with sleek headlamps. The bumper would see a slim size this year as well. The tail of X4 SUV will become even sharper. For the infotainment, BMW X4 SUV is expected to ship with a 12 inch touchscreen display.

For the engine, BMW is more likely to use the same 2.0 litre petrol four cylinder engine that churns out 190hp of power and the 3.0 litre diesel six cylinder unit with 265hp of power. The new SUV would come in eight-speed automatic transmission.

The car maker further added, "New exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment and updated infotainment, BMW has given the new BMW X4 a comprehensive refresh. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in March 2022."

The BMW X4 SUV 2022 would like to get a price tag of ₹60 to ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom) depending upon the petrol and diesel units. It will have to compete with Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India in its segment.