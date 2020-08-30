BMW starts taking bookings for G 310R, G 310 GS

BMW launched the BS6 compliant versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles in India last week. The company has claimed that they will start taking pre-bookings for the new bike from tomorrow. However, it seems the bookings are already open and interested buyers can do so from the company's website. The launch date is yet to be announced.

A release from the company claimed that for pre-launch bookings, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at the company's website, it said adding that deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"BMW Motorrad India has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and re-energised, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants," said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, premium motorcycles, have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales, the release said.

BMW Motorrad has authorised dealerships across cities including Delhi, Mumbai , Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur, Cuttack and Ranchi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated