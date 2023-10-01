BMW teases next-gen X2 SUV: Illuminated grille and sleek design revealed
BMW teases next-generation X2 luxury SUV with illuminated front grille, coupe-like rear profile, and new design elements. Expected to launch in late 2023, the X2 will utilize the FAAR platform and feature engine options with electrification.
BMW has provided a sneak peek of the upcoming next-generation X2 luxury SUV on its social media channels. The car is scheduled to begin production in late 2023. This teaser image offers a first glimpse of the new X2, showcasing an illuminated kidney-shaped front grille. While the teaser displays the front and side profiles of the vehicle, no additional details have been disclosed.