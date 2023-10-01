BMW teases next-gen X2 SUV: Illuminated grille and sleek design revealed

BMW has provided a sneak peek of the upcoming next-generation X2 luxury SUV on its social media channels. The car is scheduled to begin production in late 2023. This teaser image offers a first glimpse of the new X2, showcasing an illuminated kidney-shaped front grille. While the teaser displays the front and side profiles of the vehicle, no additional details have been disclosed.

Domagoj Dukec, the head of design at the automaker, has shared a brief video on Instagram. In this short, dimly lit video, he unveils intriguing design elements of the next-generation BMW X2. The video provides a glimpse of the car's side profile and its front fascia. From the teaser video, viewers can discern the coupe-like rear profile with a sloped roofline, an angled rear hatch, and a subtle fixed spoiler.

The BMW X2 features an illuminated radiator grille, distinctively shaped and departing from the design seen in the current BMW X1. Interestingly, the grille resembles those found in the updated BMW X6 SUV. However, there are some subtle differences in proportions. Additionally, the teaser video provides a glimpse of the headlamps, which feature integrated C-shaped LED daytime running lights.

As per HT Auto, the next-generation BMW X2 will utilize the FAAR platform, shared with the current X1 and several other models from the German luxury car manufacturer.

Anticipated to feature engines with a maximum of four cylinders, the top-tier M35i xDrive variant of the new X2 is projected to be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, capable of delivering 307 bhp of peak power. The lower-tier variants will offer a choice of both petrol and diesel engine options, likely incorporating some form of electrification.

Moreover, the publication adds that the next-generation BMW X2 will include an all-electric version, named the iX2, which will be manufactured in Germany alongside the iX1.

