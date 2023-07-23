BMW to begin manufacturing EVs in India soon: Report

German luxury carmaker BMW plans to start local production of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India. A senior official from BMW has revealed plans to begin local production of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India, citing the growing popularity of the company's EVs in the Indian market .

According to a report by PTI, BMW's EV sales accounted for 9% of its total sales in India in the first half of 2023. The company aims to increase this to 25% by 2025, the official said.

BMW Group India President, Vikram Pawah, stated in an interview that as the demand for EVs grows and volumes increase, the company will localize and produce EVs in India. The localisation process involves considering both the volume of sales in the Indian market and the necessary technological stability.

While BMW has already sold over 500 EVs in the first half of 2023, including models like the i7, iX, i4, and MINI SE, Pawah emphasized that there is still room for growth and stabilization of the technology. BMW has been at the forefront of EV technology development, having introduced electric models since 2013 and currently working on its fifth-generation batteries.

Despite the current EV sales contributing 8-9% to BMW's total sales in India, Pawah is optimistic about the future. He believes that EVs will contribute significantly more to the company's sales, projecting it to reach around 15% next year and potentially growing to 20-25% by 2025.

In the first half of 2023, BMW sold a total of 5,867 luxury cars (including BMW and MINI brands) in India. As the company expands its global EV lineup in the Indian market, Pawah expects the percentage of EVs in the total sales to increase further.

(With inputs from PTI)