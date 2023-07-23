BMW to begin manufacturing EVs in India soon: Report

BMW to begin manufacturing EVs in India soon: Report1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:37 PM IST
BMW has already sold over 500 EVs in India in H1 2023, including the i7, iX, i4, and MINI SE models.
German luxury carmaker BMW plans to start local production of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India. A senior official from BMW has revealed plans to begin local production of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India, citing the growing popularity of the company's EVs in the Indian market.
