BMW to launch 19 car models in India including EVs, says company official2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM IST
German automaker is targeting its best sales year in India so far in 2023, with plans to launch 19 car models, including electric vehicles that are expected to account for about 15 percent of overall sales.
BMW is set to launch 19 car models, including electric vehicles, in India this year in a bid to maintain double-digit sales growth in the country. A senior company official made the announcement on Monday.
