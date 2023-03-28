BMW is set to launch 19 car models, including electric vehicles, in India this year in a bid to maintain double-digit sales growth in the country. A senior company official made the announcement on Monday.

German automaker is targeting its best sales year in India so far in 2023, with plans to launch 19 car models, including electric vehicles that are expected to account for about 15 percent of overall sales. Additionally, the company will introduce three bike models under the BMW Motorrad business in India this year.

"We are going to launch 22 products which includes 19 cars and three bikes during this year," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in an interaction.

According to the company official, the upcoming launches will comprise a combination of brand new models and facelifts of existing ones. BMW has been introducing more than 20 products annually in recent years, with a significant portion of this year's lineup being either new or refreshed models. In fact, the majority of the volume for BMW in India this year will consist of these updated offerings, which is a first for the company.

Pawah also noted that in the period of eight weeks between December of last year and January of this year, BMW launched eight products, resulting in a demand for 5,500 cars and 4,500 bikes, with orders already in the pipeline.

As per the official's statement, BMW is currently the only automaker in India offering four unique electric vehicle models.

"So, out of the 5,500 total demand we have created for cars, 600 is for electric range. So, it is already crossing the 11 per cent mark. By the end of the year, we will touch 15 per cent. Globally, we will have 12 fully-electric products by the end of 2023. We intend to bring them all to India over a period of time depending upon the supplies and homologation process. So, clearly we will have the widest choice always and keep lead in the electric premium space," stated Pawah.

In addition, BMW plans to continue offering both petrol and diesel models while expanding its pure battery electric range in India, according to Pawah. He also noted that the demand for premium cars in the country is increasing.

"Demand for luxury cars continues to be very strong in India. We are not seeing any dampening of the demand. Other countries in the world might be facing other challenges but we think India will pass very strongly in this space," he stated.

On whether the company aims double digit sales growth this year as well, Pawah said, "of course, double-digit always. India has to be a double-digit growth (market). What kind of double-digit it would be, we would share that towards the end of the year."

Supply chain challenges remain which the company is managing even as the demand side remains strong, he said. "June onwards things should start looking much much better (in terms of supply constraints)."

(With inputs from PTI)