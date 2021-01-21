BMW to launch 25 new products in India: Report

BMW India has revealed the plans for its new products in the country. The German luxury carmaker plans to accelerate sales growth after sales took a hit due to the pandemic. The company also announced the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine for the Indian market which is priced between ₹51.5 lakh to ₹53.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company expects growth in India to be in double digits this year on the back of increasing demand for personal mobility.

In a PTI report, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "As far as our business is concerned, the worst of coronavirus is behind us. In 2020 we saw business shut...This year we expect the full 12 months to be operational as compared to around eight months last year. Demand is also picking up."

He claimed that around November-December last year, the company had been able to achieve its pre-COVID levels.

When asked about the company's growth prospects this year, Pawah said,"We expect it to be really strong, in double digits."

According to Pawah, there are two factors driving demand. One is the increasing preference for personal mobility in the aftermath of the pandemic due to health and safety concerns and the other, in the luxury segment in particular, people are looking to indulge in cars as they are not going for international holidays in exotic locations.

In order to tap the opportunity, Pawah said,"BMW Group India will launch 25 new products."

These will include eight all-new products, nine facelifts and eight variants.

The BMW Group sells luxury cars and SUVs under the BMW and Mini brands while it is present in the motorcycle segment through BMW Motorrad in India.

"We are also looking to create completely new segments such as we are doing with the 3 Series Gran Limousine," he added.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment, Pawah said.

