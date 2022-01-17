The German luxury car maker, BMW , is going to launch the new facelift version of X3 on January 20 in India . The company has started the bookings for BMW X3 2022 as well. It has also said that those who pre-book the SUV X3 2022 will stand a chance to win ₹20 lakh worth special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels for free. Being an upgrade, the X3 SUV will see reworked exteriors and interiors.

The BMW X3 2022 is expected to come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines from the current model. The engines will be paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Globally, BMW offers 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the X3.

The 2022 BMW X3 gets a larger kidney grille, sharper new LED headlamps, a new front profile, aluminium finish on window surrounds and roof rails. The taillights too come with a revised appearance much slimmer than the outgoing model. The bumpers and the exhausts too appear revamped.

The 2022 BMW X3 facelift gets a revised centre console similar to the new BMW 4 Series. It gets a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, updated switchgear etc.

