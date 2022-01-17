BMW to launch facelift SUV X3 2022 on January 20, starts bookings

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The German luxury car maker, BMW, is going to launch the new facelift version of X3 on January 20 in India. The company has started the bookings for BMW X3 2022 as well. It has also said that those who pre-book the SUV X3 2022 will stand a chance to win ₹20 lakh worth special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels for free. Being an upgrade, the X3 SUV will see reworked exteriors and interiors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The German luxury car maker, BMW, is going to launch the new facelift version of X3 on January 20 in India. The company has started the bookings for BMW X3 2022 as well. It has also said that those who pre-book the SUV X3 2022 will stand a chance to win ₹20 lakh worth special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels for free. Being an upgrade, the X3 SUV will see reworked exteriors and interiors.

The BMW X3 2022 is expected to come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines from the current model. The engines will be paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Globally, BMW offers 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the X3. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The BMW X3 2022 is expected to come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines from the current model. The engines will be paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Globally, BMW offers 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the X3. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The 2022 BMW X3 gets a larger kidney grille, sharper new LED headlamps, a new front profile, aluminium finish on window surrounds and roof rails. The taillights too come with a revised appearance much slimmer than the outgoing model. The bumpers and the exhausts too appear revamped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The 2022 BMW X3 facelift gets a revised centre console similar to the new BMW 4 Series. It gets a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, updated switchgear etc.