BMW to launch only 10 Exclusive X7 40i M Sport ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in India!

The premium and luxury automaker BMW India announced the launch of its X7 SUV, a new and exclusive trim that will be offered only with the 40i M Sport variant. This SUV has been priced at ₹1.2 Crores (ex-showroom) and the automaker would bring only 10 units of the X7 40i M Sports Jahre M Edition to India.
Notably, the X range from BMW includes SUVs and Coupe SUVs. It is a flagship SUV from BMW. The sheer size of the X7 catches a lot of attention on the roads. At the launch of X7, the massive kidney grille at front was controversial but now it looks fine to people. Reportedly, the German automaker is already working on a facelift model of the X7.
The SUV from X7 series is offered with a 3.0 litre, six cylinder engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It can produce 340 hp of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque. This SUV can hit 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. The car comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission with three modes, comfort-oriented, sports focused, or track optimised. Interestingly, the driver can also change individual parameters of the engine, suspension, steering wheel, chassis, traction control and braking. BMW X7 series come with three predefined driving modes which are Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.
In terms of safety and security, the BMW X7 is equipped with six airbags, an electric parking brake with auto hold, Dynamic Stability Control, side-impact protection, crash sensor, cornering brake control and attentive assistance. It also has a surround-view camera, parking assist plus, and a reversing assistant on offer.
To recall, the German automaker has recently launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of 6 Series and M4 Competition Coupe. Both of these cars were brought in limited editions in India. Moreover, the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ was introduced to celebrate the glorious 50 years of BMW’s M division that is actually a sub-brand handling all the performance-oriented vehicles from the German automaker. The BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition comes in Macao blue and Imola red paint shades.
