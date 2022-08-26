BMW to launch only 10 Exclusive X7 40i M Sport ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in India!

The SUV from X7 series is offered with a 3.0 litre, six cylinder engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It can produce 340 hp of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque. This SUV can hit 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. The car comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission with three modes, comfort-oriented, sports focused, or track optimised. Interestingly, the driver can also change individual parameters of the engine, suspension, steering wheel, chassis, traction control and braking. BMW X7 series come with three predefined driving modes which are Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.

