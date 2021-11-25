BMW to launch three electric vehicles in next 6 months in India

German luxury car maker, BMW, on Thursday said it will launch three electric vehicles in the next 6 months in India to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country. To start with, the company will launch its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX in the next one month which will be followed by all-electric MINI luxury hatchback in 3 months. These will be followed by the launch of all-electric sedan BMW i4 in six months.

