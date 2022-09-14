BMW to set up auto parts manufacturing plant in Punjab1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:11 AM IST
CM Bhagwant Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai
Germany's luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.