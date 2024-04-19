The BMW Group has exciting plans for the upcoming Beijing Motor Show or Auto China 2024, with a gala night scheduled on its eve to unveil two eagerly anticipated electric models: the 2025 i4 facelift and the all-new MINI Aceman, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, these electrifying vehicles are set to make their public debut at the auto show, followed by launches in various global markets later this year.

Anticipation surrounds the 2025 BMW i4, which is poised to receive significant upgrades to enhance its competitiveness in both style and equipment. Drawing inspiration from the recently revealed BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible, the i4 facelift is expected to showcase revamped front styling featuring new LED daytime running lights, updated headlamps, and a redesigned grille. At the rear, tweaks to the bumpers and the introduction of laser taillights, first seen on the BMW M4 CSL, are anticipated to elevate the sedan's aesthetic appeal.

Inside the i4, drivers can expect a fresh experience with a new flat-bottom steering wheel and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest iDrive 8.5 user interface. Additionally, BMW aims to enhance sustainability by incorporating more eco-friendly materials into the interior while potentially revising the feature list and dashboard layout.

Under the hood, significant updates to battery technology and the electric motor are anticipated, promising improvements in performance, safety, and range across multiple iterations of the i4. While details on these enhancements are yet to be disclosed, the current BMW i4 iDrive 40 variant available in India boasts impressive specifications, including 335 bhp, 430 Nm of peak torque, and a claimed range of 590 km on a single charge. However, these figures are expected to see adjustments in the updated version.

In India, the refreshed BMW i4 is slated to arrive next year, joining the electric vehicle segment alongside competitors like the BYD Seal EV, Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. With its blend of performance and sustainability, the i4 aims to carve a niche in the market, with pricing currently starting at ₹72.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

More details on the BMW i4 and MINI Aceman, including specifications and availability, are set to be unveiled at Auto China on April 24. Additionally, BMW is anticipated to make significant announcements regarding its electrification strategy and product upgrades during the motor show, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable mobility.

