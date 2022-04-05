BMW will unveil its new electric car i4 on April 28 in India. This will be the second pure-electric car launched by the German luxury car maker in India. Last it launched BMW iX in December last year. The luxury electric will be announced on April 28 but the launch may take place in May.

The BMW i4 will be similar to 4 Series Gran Coupe four-door- car. It is expected that the new BMW i4 will use 83.9kWh battery pack.

The eDrive40 RWD can produce 335bhp power with a range between 493km and 590km (WLTP cycle).The M50 AWD can churn out 536bhp power with WLTP certified range between 416km and 521km. Besides this, it supports various chargers with power output ranging from 11kW to 200kW.

BMW electric propulsion systems is called eDrive. The standard i4 eDrive 40 uses single electric motor to drive rear wheels with 340PS and 430Nm torque. The i4 M50 is an all-wheel-drive that uses dual-motor with 544PS and 795Nm.

