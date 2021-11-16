Qualcomm has announced a collaboration to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms. BMW’s next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm Car-2-Cloud services platform.

The German luxury car maker will utilize Qualcomm Technologies to bring a full spectrum of ADAS/AD functions, including front, rear and surround view camera computer vision in a dedicated computer vision SoC, as well as a high-performance ADAS central compute controller, to host BMW’s drive policy and other planning and driving functions.

“BMW has chosen Qualcomm Technologies as our technology partner and systems solutions provider based on the company’s breadth and depth of portfolio, as well as proven expertise in compute, connectivity, computer vision, advanced semiconductors and driver assistance technologies," said Nicolai Martin, SVP Driving Experience, BMW Group. “We look forward to working in direct relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to build our next-generation ADAS/AD platform, as well as to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to our customers."

“Our announcement with BMW today is the onset of a new era in automotive where two technology leaders have come together to design and develop a key element of Snapdragon Digital Chassis for the next generation automobile," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are very proud of this milestone and cannot wait to bring our jointly designed products on the road."

“Our goal has always been to offer automakers an open, comprehensive and transformative platform that encompasses semiconductor, software, stack, systems and services," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are honored to be selected by the BMW Group to be its ADAS technology partner for computer vision stack, vision SoC and ADAS central compute controllers, and we look forward to joint development and deployment of these products."

