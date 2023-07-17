Powering ahead: BMW dominates India's premium EV market with iX at helm

“There are three clear drivers of our growth: we have the widest portfolio of BEVs across premium and mass segment brands in India at present. In the luxury class (comprising the 7 Series, i7, XM and the X7), we saw 128% growth year-on-year, even though our deliveries started in April. This segment contributes 20% of our overall sells. The new 7 Series outsold in three months what we sold in entire 2022. Supplies are improving, so we are anticipating record sales of our 7 Series this year. The third driver has been new model launches. The X1 SUV now contributes 20% to sales and has a waiting period of four months," Pawah said, adding, “76% of our purchasers for the X1 are migrating from mass and premium and 56% are in the 35-45 years age group. This means it is expanding the market, which is the objective of the product."