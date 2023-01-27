BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far

BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:19 PM IST
- Speaking of looks, the new X1 SUV comes with various updates on the outside. The entry-level SUV is now bigger and wider than the previous model at the moment selling in India.
- The iX1 electric SUV will be based on the new generation entry-level model and will come equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery.
BMW, a German luxury automaker, is all set to launch its 2023 X1 and iX1 electric SUV tomorrow. Notably, the price of both the SUVs will be announced on Saturday during an event. Those who do not know, these SUVs are a part of eight latest launches that the automaker had planned for India this year. Both the new generation X1 and its electric iteration iX1 were unveiled globally earlier in 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×