BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far

BMW, a German luxury automaker, is all set to launch its 2023 X1 and iX1 electric SUV tomorrow. Notably, the price of both the SUVs will be announced on Saturday during an event. Those who do not know, these SUVs are a part of eight latest launches that the automaker had planned for India this year. Both the new generation X1 and its electric iteration iX1 were unveiled globally earlier in 2022.

Speaking of looks, the new BMW X1 SUV comes with various updates on the outside. The entry-level SUV is now bigger and wider than the previous model at the moment selling in India. It is about 43 mm longer, 22 mm wider and 43 mm taller than the ongoing model of the SUV. The wheelbase is also increased by around 22 mm which promises more space inside.

For interiors, the new X1 has also been upgraded with new additional features. It now gets a new dashboard with revamped looks dominated by a curved display with the dual screen. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 10.7 inches while the driver display is 10.25 inches. The upcoming X1 will also provide ADAS features along with connected car technology with new additions. It also offers a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as part of its feature list.

In terms of powertrain, the thyroid generation BMW X1 SUV will be offered in India with both diesel and petrol options. There is a choice between the 1.5-litre three cylinder petrol unit or the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit. The petrol engine can produce 136 hp of maximum power and 230 Nm of torque. Whereas the diesel engine can churn out 150 hp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will come mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The iX1 electric SUV will be based on the new generation entry-level model and will come equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery. It is claimed to provide a range of up to 439 kms on a single charge. The electric SUV can produce 313 bhp of maximum power and 493 Nm of peak torque.