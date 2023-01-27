BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far

BMW, a German luxury automaker, is all set to launch its 2023 X1 and iX1 electric SUV tomorrow. Notably, the price of both the SUVs will be announced on Saturday during an event. Those who do not know, these SUVs are a part of eight latest launches that the automaker had planned for India this year. Both the new generation X1 and its electric iteration iX1 were unveiled globally earlier in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}