BMW has launched the petrol version of the all-new X1 sDrive18i M Sport in the Indian market, with an ex-showroom price of ₹48.90 lakhs. This car is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be booked through BMW dealerships. Customers can expect deliveries of the vehicle to commence in June.

The all-new BMW X1 blends style and functionality seamlessly, making it a great option for both city commutes and exciting drives. The M Sport variant of this model boasts several segment-first and best-in-class features, such as Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus featuring a BMW Curved Display, the My BMW App with Remote Functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, and a Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system.

This X1 sDrive18i M Sport edition boasts dynamic exterior elements that distinguish it from other models. The interior design is driver-oriented, with attention-grabbing graphics, contemporary colours, and futuristic textures. The M Leather steering wheel, stainless-steel pedal covers, Individual Roof Lining Anthracite, and Trim with Aluminium Mesheffect add to the cabin's sporty atmosphere. Passengers will appreciate features such as the Welcome Light Staging, Ambient Lighting, Automatic 2 zone A/C, and large glass sunroof.

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with extensive Driver Assistance Systems, including Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Protection, and other standard safety features.

Compared to its predecessor, the all-new BMW X1 features more advanced technology and standard equipment, as well as a larger build and a significantly more powerful and expressive appearance. Its monolithic design, surface treatment, lines, and elegant exterior accentuate the SAV identity of the vehicle like never before. Inside, the cabin has undergone significant improvements, boasting a higher level of premiumness and digitalisation.

With a 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine under the hood, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport delivers an impressive 134 hp and 230 Nm of peak torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 km/hr in a mere 9.2 seconds. Its seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission ensures smooth gearshifts, while the Sport Boost mode enhances its sporting responses.

The all-new BMW X1 offers optional Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages, allowing customers to take advantage of coverage for Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. Additionally, the BMW Repair Inclusive provides warranty benefits from the third year of operation up to a maximum of five years after the standard two-year warranty period.