BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport unleashed in India with sleek design. Check price, features and more2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:55 PM IST
This X1 sDrive18i M Sport edition boasts dynamic exterior elements that distinguish it from other models. The interior design is driver-oriented, with attention-grabbing graphics, contemporary colours, and futuristic textures.
BMW has launched the petrol version of the all-new X1 sDrive18i M Sport in the Indian market, with an ex-showroom price of ₹48.90 lakhs. This car is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be booked through BMW dealerships. Customers can expect deliveries of the vehicle to commence in June.
