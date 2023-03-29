BMW India has launched two new diesel variants of the BMW X3 – X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. While the former carries a price tag of ₹67,50,000 (ex-showroom), while the latter has a price tag of ₹69,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new diesel variants are locally produced and will be available across BMW dealerships across the country.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X3 has been a trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Now available in xLine and M Sport trims, these versatile BMW X3 diesel models deliver exhilarating performance and efficiency in a rugged utility vehicle. With exquisite feel of the interiors along with innovative technologies, the BMW X3 is ready to serve you an experience that’s nothing like you’ve felt before. The X3 packs in unlimited action wherever you go."

The luxury car is offered in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. The BMW X3 features Sensatec Perforated Upholstery as standard. Buyers can also choose from two different combinations - Canberra Beige, and Black and Cognac.

BMW is also offering BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus with the BMW X3 (optional). These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.

2022 BMW X3 facelift gets a revised centre console similar to the new BMW 4 Series. It gets a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, updated switchgear etc.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.