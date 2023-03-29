BMW X3 diesel variants launched in India, prices starts at Rs. 67.50 lakh2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
BMW X3 is offered in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire.
BMW India has launched two new diesel variants of the BMW X3 – X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. While the former carries a price tag of ₹67,50,000 (ex-showroom), while the latter has a price tag of ₹69,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new diesel variants are locally produced and will be available across BMW dealerships across the country.
