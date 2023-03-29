BMW X3 diesel variants launched in India, prices starts at Rs. 67.50 lakh

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X3 has been a trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Now available in xLine and M Sport trims, these versatile BMW X3 diesel models deliver exhilarating performance and efficiency in a rugged utility vehicle. With exquisite feel of the interiors along with innovative technologies, the BMW X3 is ready to serve you an experience that’s nothing like you’ve felt before. The X3 packs in unlimited action wherever you go."