BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India at ₹74.90 lakh: Features, looks, powertrain and more
BMW India introduces the exclusive BMW X3 Shadow Edition, priced at ₹74.90 lakh. Available in the xDrive20d M Sport trim, it features striking exterior upgrades, luxurious interior amenities, advanced entertainment and connectivity, robust powertrain, and comprehensive safety features.
BMW India has recently introduced an exclusive rendition of its esteemed SUV, unveiling the BMW X3 Shadow Edition with a price tag of ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This special variant, available solely in the xDrive20d M Sport trim, comes packed with a plethora of distinctive features that set it apart.