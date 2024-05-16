BMW India introduces the exclusive BMW X3 Shadow Edition, priced at ₹ 74.90 lakh. Available in the xDrive20d M Sport trim, it features striking exterior upgrades, luxurious interior amenities, advanced entertainment and connectivity, robust powertrain, and comprehensive safety features.

BMW India has recently introduced an exclusive rendition of its esteemed SUV, unveiling the BMW X3 Shadow Edition with a price tag of ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This special variant, available solely in the xDrive20d M Sport trim, comes packed with a plethora of distinctive features that set it apart.

Exterior enhancements include a striking blacked-out kidney grille, sleek, high-gloss black tailpipes, window graphics, roof rails, kidney frame, and bars, all in high-gloss black finish. The SUV cruises on 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels, adding to its allure on the road.

Stepping inside, the Shadow Edition elevates luxury with a multi-function sport steering wheel, electric seat adjustment featuring memory function, and plush leather Vernasca upholstery. The cabin boasts a panoramic glass roof and a welcoming light carpet, with ambient lighting offering six dimmable settings.

In terms of the interior, electroplated controls, a sophisticated 3-zone automatic climate control system, and convenient roller sunblinds further enhance comfort and convenience.

The vehicle's entertainment and connectivity features are seamlessly integrated via a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system driven by BMW Operating System 7.0. This cutting-edge system boasts 3D Navigation, BMW Gesture Control, and compatibility with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audiophiles will appreciate the 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers, complete with individually adjustable equalizing for an immersive audio experience.

Speaking of powertrain, the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a robust 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. Delivering 190 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm, this SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 213 kmph. Enhanced driving dynamics are ensured by mechanical features like electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), hill start assist, and hill descent control.

Safety remains a top priority, demonstrated by the incorporation of six airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) featuring dynamic traction control (DTC), and cornering brake control (CBC). These features guarantee a secure and confident driving experience for all occupants.

