BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport variant debuts in India; roars with sporty looks

BMW India has introduced a new premium variant to its X3 diesel range - the X3 xDrive20d M Sport. Priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits above the Luxury Line variant and offers several upgrades. The price difference between the two trims is ₹2.60 lakh. The M Sport trim features multiple enhancements that elevate the SUV's overall appeal.

Equipped with a range of advanced features, the latest BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport boasts adaptive LED headlights, LED taillights, aluminium-finished roof rails, and new 19-inch M-light alloy wheels. The M Sport exterior pack further enhances the car's sporty look. Inside the cabin, the vehicle features sport seats, a leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation in a digital instrument cluster.

BMW India provides buyers of the X3 M Sport with a choice of two leather upholstery options - Sensatec perforated Canberra Beige and Cognac with contrast stitching. The cabin is finished in dark grey, complemented by brushed aluminium accents. The car is available in four colour options - Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, and Phytonic Blue.

View Full Image The BMW X3 M Sport diesel (BMW India)

Loaded with an array of features, the BMW X3 M Sport diesel boasts a powered tailgate, cruise control with brake function, gesture control, Apple CarPlay with Android Auto, Park Assistant Plus, electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system, TPMS, and six airbags among others.

The X3 xDrive20d M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The power plant is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, which transfers power to all four wheels via all-wheel drive technology.

The BMW X3 faces stiff competition in its segment, going up against rivals such as the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and others.