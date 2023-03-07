BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport variant debuts in India; roars with sporty looks

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport variant debuts in India; roars with sporty looks2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:52 PM IST
- BMW India provides buyers of the X3 M Sport with a choice of two leather upholstery options - Sensatec perforated Canberra Beige and Cognac with contrast stitching. The cabin is finished in dark grey, complemented by brushed aluminium accents. The car is available in four colour options - Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, and Phytonic Blue.
BMW India has introduced a new premium variant to its X3 diesel range - the X3 xDrive20d M Sport. Priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits above the Luxury Line variant and offers several upgrades. The price difference between the two trims is ₹2.60 lakh. The M Sport trim features multiple enhancements that elevate the SUV's overall appeal.
