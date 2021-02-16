BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India at 56.5 lakh

BMW has launched the new X3 xDrive30i SportX in India today. The new car is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The company has announced that the ‘SportX’ petrol variant of the BMW X3 is available at dealerships from today.

The car has been launched at an introductory price of ₹56.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can book the car online through BMW Online Shop. Buyers who manage to book the car before 28 February mid-night, will be eligible for benefits worth up to ₹1.50 lakh. The benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and BMW Accessories Package. The BMW Service Inclusive covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 year/ 40,000 kms. The BMW Accessories Package will include the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX gets LED headlamps with BMW's trademark four-eyed front face. The designers have used black high gloss elements on the radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection, air-breather and the 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

On the inside, the car gets Sensatec upholstery, fine-wood trim with pearl chrome finisher and galvanic application on controls. Further, the car gets panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and automatic 3 zone A/C. The car features BMW Live Cockpit Plus with touch functionality, digital instrument cluster with analog dials, Hi-Fi loudspeaker, Parking Assistant and Apple CarPlay as well aAndroid Auto.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has pioneered the world of sports activity vehicles (SAV) with its ‘X’ range. For nearly two decades, the BMW X3 has been extremely successful in the luxury SAV segment as it strikes an ideal balance between on-road and off-road capabilities. Today, with the addition of the new ‘SportX’ variant, we are strategically expanding the range of BMW X3 offering and giving our customers the ‘Power of Choice’. This powerful and adventurous ‘X’ machine is the ideal companion for those who are on a mission to push the limits. The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is yet another proof of BMW’s commitment to keep innovating and producing the best vehicles in each segment."

