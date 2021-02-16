BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India at 56.5 lakh

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has pioneered the world of sports activity vehicles (SAV) with its ‘X’ range. For nearly two decades, the BMW X3 has been extremely successful in the luxury SAV segment as it strikes an ideal balance between on-road and off-road capabilities. Today, with the addition of the new ‘SportX’ variant, we are strategically expanding the range of BMW X3 offering and giving our customers the ‘Power of Choice’. This powerful and adventurous ‘X’ machine is the ideal companion for those who are on a mission to push the limits. The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is yet another proof of BMW’s commitment to keep innovating and producing the best vehicles in each segment."