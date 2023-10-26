BMW X4 M Performance SUV launched in India at ₹96.20 lakhs! Details on looks, features, more
BMW has introduced India's inaugural M Performance edition of the X4 SUV. The X4 M40i model is now available at a price of ₹96.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This M performance SUV has already been on offer in international markets. BMW has commenced bookings for the X4 M40i SUV today, allowing customers to reserve the vehicle through the official BMW website or nearby dealers.