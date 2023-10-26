BMW has introduced India's inaugural M Performance edition of the X4 SUV. The X4 M40i model is now available at a price of ₹96.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This M performance SUV has already been on offer in international markets. BMW has commenced bookings for the X4 M40i SUV today, allowing customers to reserve the vehicle through the official BMW website or nearby dealers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The German carmaker will be offering the X4 M40i via the completely built unit (CBU) approach and will have limited availability in India.

In terms of the looks, the BMW X4 M Performance SUV showcases some subtle visual distinctions from the standard X4 model. Notably, it boasts a larger single-piece kidney grille, as opposed to the typical twin grille arrangement with a black bar.

The front headlights come equipped with full LED technology as the standard choice. The vehicle is supported by 20-inch M light alloy wheels, and it bears M Sport badging throughout to set it apart from the regular X4 variant.

Inside the X4 M40i, the interior exudes a sporty ambiance. The central dashboard prominently features a free-standing digital display, with the standard 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. An optional 12.3-inch touchscreen display is also expected to be available. The upholstery has been refreshed with new sport seats, and the vehicle is equipped with a three-zone automatic climate control system.

Speaking of the powertrain, the BMW X4 M40i is equipped with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, this engine produces a robust 355 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Furthermore, the engine incorporates mild-hybrid technology, utilizing a 48V lithium-ion battery. BMW asserts that this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 4.9 seconds and achieves a top speed of 250 kmph.

