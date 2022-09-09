BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price, features & more

Exteriors of X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition

The special edition car gets cosmetic changes in the form of an M Aerodynamic package which includes body coloured front and rear skid plates with side sills. This SUV is exclusively available in two paint shades which are Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. It gets gloss black kidney grille, 20-inch black alloy and gloss red finished brake calipers.