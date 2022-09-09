BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price, features & more

The special edition car gets cosmetic changes in the form of an M Aerodynamic package which includes body coloured front and rear skid plates with side sills. This SUV is exclusively available in two paint shades which are Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic.
BMW, a German luxury automaker has launched its X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at price of ₹72.90 lakh for the petrol and ₹74.90 lakh for the diesel variant (both ex-showroom, India). This is the sixth special edition from BMW after the M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, M4 Competition, and the X7 40i M Sport.x
To mark the celebration of the ongoing 50th anniversary of its M division, the automaker will unveil four more 50 Jahre M Editions in India, which would include other M Sport and M models.
Powertrain of X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition
This special edition BMW is powered by the same engine as the standard car- 256hp, 620Nm, 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel engine or a 252hp, 350Nm 2.0litre four cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired to eight-speed torque converter gearboxes.
In fact, the diesel powered special edition of BMW X4 can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 5.8 seconds, while the petrol powered model can achieve it in 6.6 seconds.
Exteriors of X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition
The special edition car gets cosmetic changes in the form of an M Aerodynamic package which includes body coloured front and rear skid plates with side sills. This SUV is exclusively available in two paint shades which are Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. It gets gloss black kidney grille, 20-inch black alloy and gloss red finished brake calipers.
The X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition gets additional M badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps. It features a unique design that sports semicircles in blue, violet and red colours.
Interiors of X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition
This special edition BMW X4 gets Verasca upholstery with black stitching for the sport seats, and an Aluminium Rhombicle dark interior colour scheme with Pearl Chrome highlights. Additionally, its features remain same as the standard car and include twin 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment, panoramic sunroof, six-colour ambient lighting, 16 speaker Harman Kardon sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
