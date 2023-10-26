BMW X4 M40i launched in India with starting price of 96.2 lakh. Details here

BMW X4 M40i, a luxury SUV, will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop

BMW India Thursday announced the launch of its new BMW X4 M40i, priced ₹96.2 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. The luxury SUV will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The BMW X4 M40i will be bought in India via a Completely Built Up unit (CBU), PTI reported.

“The BMW X4 popularized the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. Now, we are really excited to announce the first-ever BMW X4 M40i and its introduction is a testimony to the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. Engineered to outperform and designed to outlast, the BMW X4 M40i is a daring disruptor. With its performance-oriented style, distinctive aesthetics and heightened power, you will be sure to set yourself apart from the pack," PTI quoted Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India as saying.

The luxury SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine which produces an output of 265 kW/360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 - 5,000 rpm.

BMW claims that the car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. The 48-volt mild hybrid technology ensures better driving performance with lower fuel consumption and increased driving comfort.

The engine comes with 8-speed Steptronic Automatic transmission which performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts.

The luxury SUV is equipped with BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology, which monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. The car also gets an M Sport differential and BMW says it enhances traction and commering by electronically controlling the distribution of power to each wheel.

Design The new X4 M401 features a coupe-SUV silhouette. At the front, M kidney grille with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high-gloss black and M logo shows off the vehicle's athletic prowess. Its slim Adaptive LED Headlamps create a more focused face. Towards the rear, the X4 M40i features the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome with the two "teeth" that emphasise the modernity of this progressive Sports Activity Coupe.

The SUV is fitted as standard with 20-inch Jet Black M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with Red-high gloss brake calipers.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in a sporty ambience. The M interior trim finishers' Carbon Fibre ensures an exclusive motorsport atmosphere in the cockpit of the first-ever BMW X4 M40i. Exclusive galvanic embellish on control elements for power windows, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, the door control panel and the door lock switch create a high-quality impression.

The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. A three-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, a three-zone climate control system, reclining rear seats, panoramic sunroof and much more are offered.

Safety features The BMW X4 M40i features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

