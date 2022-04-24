Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition: In pictures

4 Photos . Updated: 24 Apr 2022, 10:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The exclusive edition is available in all-new Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White paintworks

1/4BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition.
2/4The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ BMW mesh kidney grille has a distinctive frame and Grill nuggets in high gloss chrome finish. The bumper is done up in shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors.
3/4BMW has accentuated the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) through a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements.
4/4The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ has been launched in a diesel and petrol variant at the following ex-showroom prices; BMW X4 xDrive30i at 71,90,000 and BMW X4 xDrive30d 73,90,000.
