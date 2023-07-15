BMW X5 facelift has debuted in India. The new BMW X5 facelift is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is offered in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships. The car comes in metallic paintworks that include Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire.

BMW X5 facelift india price

The ex-showroom prices are:

BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine - ₹93,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport - ₹1,04,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine - ₹95,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport - ₹1,06,90,000

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “There are no limits to confidence when you're driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provides an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey."

BMW X5 facelift specifications

The new BMW X5 features BMW Individual extended leather trim ‘Merino’ upholstery with the following combinations – Tartufo | Black and Ivory White | Black, on the M Sport variant. The xLine variant features perforated Sensafin upholstery with Décor stitching and Cognac shade as standard.

2023 BMW X5 facelift comes with updated matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents and BMW Selective Beam. The car comes as standard with roof rails and Exterior Line in Satin Aluminium Satin Aluminium trim on the xLine variant.

On the rear is the newly designed L-shaped rear lights. It is equipped with 21-inch light-alloy wheels. Inside the cabin of the car is the 12.3- inch fully digital BMW widescreen curved display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. Another new feature is the ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and highly effective LED backlighting integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area.

BMW X5 xLine variant seats are heated, feature lumbar support and offer electric adjustment options for the seat height, seat angle, backrest angle and backrest width – including a memory function on the driver’s side. While the M Sport variant features Comfort seats with fully electric adjustment for the driver and front passenger and comes with active seat ventilation as well.

Other features on the car include 4-zone automatic climate control system powered by Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Comfort Access System, Panoramic sunroof and an exclusive set of interior package like M leather steering wheel, M Headliner Anthracite, M footrest and pedal covers in aluminum, M specific car key with M colors and M Door entry sills illuminated with M designation. Crafted Clarity option featuring exclusive glass applications for selected controls visually upgrade and refine the vehicle’s interiors.

The 2023 BMW X5 facelift is powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and is offered in both petrol and diesel engines. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the new BMW X5 xDrive40i can produce an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. The car can accelerate from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.4 seconds.

The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the new BMW X5 xDrive30d is said to offer an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. Both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, helping achieve even better efficiency and dynamics.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.