BMW X5 facelift comes to India, price starts at ₹93.90 lakh: More details inside3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The BMW X5 facelift has been launched in India, with prices ranging from ₹93.90 lakh to ₹1.06 crore. The SUV is locally produced and comes in petrol and diesel variants. It features updated headlights, a digital display, and various interior and safety enhancements.
BMW X5 facelift has debuted in India. The new BMW X5 facelift is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is offered in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships. The car comes in metallic paintworks that include Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire.
